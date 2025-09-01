What is Hold VIP (HOLD)

What is the project about? We're all about creating a decentralized community of like-minded folks who wanna build wealth and earn passive income. What makes your project unique? We know investing in crypto can be confusing AF, so we've made it easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy to get involved with our community-driven project. History of your project. What’s next for your project? NFT and CEX listing will be the next priorities of $HOLD, we are currently working with our developers to create our own NFT collections. What can your token be used for? Like other meme token, the value of $HOLD is based on the community. We will let community decide what to use with $HOLD

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hold VIP (HOLD) How much is Hold VIP (HOLD) worth today? The live HOLD price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HOLD to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of HOLD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Hold VIP? The market cap for HOLD is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HOLD? The circulating supply of HOLD is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HOLD? HOLD achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HOLD? HOLD saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of HOLD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HOLD is -- USD . Will HOLD go higher this year? HOLD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HOLD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

