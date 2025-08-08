HoldME Token Price (HOLDME)
HoldME Token (HOLDME) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 446.49K USD. HOLDME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HOLDME to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOLDME price information.
During today, the price change of HoldME Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HoldME Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HoldME Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HoldME Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+13.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HoldME Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
+13.23%
-11.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HoldME - a deflationary token fueled by real Bitcoin mining. Supply reduced by burns. No inflation—just real utility. No Promises. Just Action. HoldME’s core utility is marketing – but through our partnership with MineIT, we’ve established a sustainable cycle: mine cryptocurrencies, convert earnings, and burn HoldME tokens. This process transforms real mining revenue into deflationary momentum. Why the Burn Matters – It’s a Process. Born from the fusion of cutting-edge blockchain technology and tangible Bitcoin mining, HoldME is more than just a token – it’s a self-sustaining ecosystem. Every HoldME token purchased with mining revenue is sent to be burned, which permanently removes it from circulation. This action is transparent, on-chain, and irreversible. We don’t stake. We don’t redistribute. We don’t inflate. We execute a simple cycle – and make every step visible. The result isn’t speculation. It’s accountability.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of HoldME Token (HOLDME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOLDME token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HOLDME to VND
₫--
|1 HOLDME to AUD
A$--
|1 HOLDME to GBP
￡--
|1 HOLDME to EUR
€--
|1 HOLDME to USD
$--
|1 HOLDME to MYR
RM--
|1 HOLDME to TRY
₺--
|1 HOLDME to JPY
¥--
|1 HOLDME to ARS
ARS$--
|1 HOLDME to RUB
₽--
|1 HOLDME to INR
₹--
|1 HOLDME to IDR
Rp--
|1 HOLDME to KRW
₩--
|1 HOLDME to PHP
₱--
|1 HOLDME to EGP
￡E.--
|1 HOLDME to BRL
R$--
|1 HOLDME to CAD
C$--
|1 HOLDME to BDT
৳--
|1 HOLDME to NGN
₦--
|1 HOLDME to UAH
₴--
|1 HOLDME to VES
Bs--
|1 HOLDME to CLP
$--
|1 HOLDME to PKR
Rs--
|1 HOLDME to KZT
₸--
|1 HOLDME to THB
฿--
|1 HOLDME to TWD
NT$--
|1 HOLDME to AED
د.إ--
|1 HOLDME to CHF
Fr--
|1 HOLDME to HKD
HK$--
|1 HOLDME to MAD
.د.م--
|1 HOLDME to MXN
$--
|1 HOLDME to PLN
zł--
|1 HOLDME to RON
лв--
|1 HOLDME to SEK
kr--
|1 HOLDME to BGN
лв--
|1 HOLDME to HUF
Ft--
|1 HOLDME to CZK
Kč--
|1 HOLDME to KWD
د.ك--
|1 HOLDME to ILS
₪--