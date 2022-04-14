Holi (HOLI) Tokenomics
Holi (HOLI) Information
Holi is a community-driven memecoin project built on a unique narrative of justice and purity. Representing an unwavering force against chaos, Holi embodies a protector for those who stand by its vision. With its bold theme and powerful messaging, Holi appeals to those seeking a memecoin that merges humor with meaningful community-driven engagement.
The project focuses on creating a space for holders to unite under a shared narrative while embracing the lighthearted and creative culture of memecoins. Holi also aspires to foster organic growth, encourage community collaboration, and introduce unique utilities over time to provide value to its supporters.
Rooted in its ethos of "Judgement awaits the unholi," Holi sets itself apart by combining a compelling concept with a commitment to building a robust, inclusive digital community.
Holi (HOLI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Holi (HOLI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Holi (HOLI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Holi (HOLI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOLI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOLI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HOLI's tokenomics, explore HOLI token's live price!
HOLI Price Prediction
Want to know where HOLI might be heading? Our HOLI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.