Welcome to the HIM bootstrapping phase - an onchain raffle system for those who want to become HIM. The mechanisms are simple, send ETH on Base in return for passes, every pass you acquire gives you a chance to become HIM and win a Berachain eco NFT. Every pass you acquire also gives you NOTHIM tokens which tracks your participation - these tokens will convert to HIM tokens on Berachain mainnet. We have decided to bootstrap on Base to have funds ready to seed the LP on Berachain when Q5 comes and Smokey blesses us with the chain. We will be running multiple HIM OR LOSE rounds leading up to Bera mainnet - the first (current) round will have 1 winner and the first prize is a Steady Teddy NFT.
Understanding the tokenomics of Honey Is Money (HIM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HIM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HIM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
