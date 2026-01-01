ExchangeDEX+
The live hope price today is 0.0000108 USD.HOPE market cap is 10,794.64 USD. Track real-time HOPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live hope price today is 0.0000108 USD.HOPE market cap is 10,794.64 USD. Track real-time HOPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About HOPE

HOPE Price Info

What is HOPE

HOPE Tokenomics

HOPE Price Forecast

hope (HOPE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:19:50 (UTC+8)

hope Price Today

The live hope (HOPE) price today is $ 0.0000108, with a 2.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000108 per HOPE.

hope currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,794.64, with a circulating supply of 999.88M HOPE. During the last 24 hours, HOPE traded between $ 0.00001008 (low) and $ 0.00001198 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00072314, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000682.

In short-term performance, HOPE moved +0.59% in the last hour and -42.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

hope (HOPE) Market Information

$ 10.79K
$ 10.79K$ 10.79K

--
----

$ 10.79K
$ 10.79K$ 10.79K

999.88M
999.88M 999.88M

999,875,681.275391
999,875,681.275391 999,875,681.275391

The current Market Cap of hope is $ 10.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOPE is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999875681.275391. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.79K.

hope Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00001008
$ 0.00001008$ 0.00001008
24H Low
$ 0.00001198
$ 0.00001198$ 0.00001198
24H High

$ 0.00001008
$ 0.00001008$ 0.00001008

$ 0.00001198
$ 0.00001198$ 0.00001198

$ 0.00072314
$ 0.00072314$ 0.00072314

$ 0.00000682
$ 0.00000682$ 0.00000682

+0.59%

-2.19%

-42.85%

-42.85%

hope (HOPE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of hope to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of hope to USD was $ +0.0000018616.
In the past 60 days, the price change of hope to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of hope to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.19%
30 Days$ +0.0000018616+17.24%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for hope

hope (HOPE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HOPE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
hope (HOPE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of hope could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is hope (HOPE)

delusional cult that will always have hope

About hope

What is the current market price of HOPE?

It's currently valued at ₹0.00097549723242900000, reflecting a price movement of -2.19% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does hope have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, HOPE shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for HOPE?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of HOPE. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for hope?

It has traded between ₹0.000910464083600400000 and ₹0.001082079337453650000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of HOPE on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated HOPE is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About hope

hope (HOPE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.