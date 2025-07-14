Horizon Price (HRZ)
Horizon (HRZ) is currently trading at 0.02382162 USD with a market cap of $ 204.27K USD. HRZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HRZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HRZ price information.
During today, the price change of Horizon to USD was $ +0.00491601.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Horizon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Horizon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Horizon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00491601
|+26.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Horizon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.18%
+26.00%
+28.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Horizon is a synthetic trading exchange designed to allow users to speculate on the price movements of various assets without owning the underlying assets themselves. Instead of trading liquid assets, users enter into contracts that track asset prices, enabling exposure to markets like stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, or index. Prices are typically derived from the average of external market data sources. The goal of this exchange is to offer transparent, efficient, and flexible access to global markets without requiring custody of actual assets, making it accessible to a wider range of participants, and allowing the eventual fractional ownership of such.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
