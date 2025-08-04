HotKeySwap Price (HOTKEY)
HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) is currently trading at 0.00273978 USD with a market cap of $ 260.28K USD. HOTKEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of HotKeySwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HotKeySwap to USD was $ -0.0000966736.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HotKeySwap to USD was $ -0.0016566011.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HotKeySwap to USD was $ -0.00687050918329307.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000966736
|-3.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0016566011
|-60.46%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00687050918329307
|-71.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of HotKeySwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.13%
-14.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HotKeySwap is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project that introduces a seamless trading experience through an easy-to-use Telegram Mini App DEX, ensuring users can buy and sell instantly without compromising their private keys. This revolutionary platform is designed to offer a decentralized and self-custody trading environment, giving users full control of their crypto assets securely stored in their wallets. The platform operates on multiple networks, allowing users to level up their trading game across various decentralized exchanges efficiently. One of the standout features of HotKeySwap is its gamified decentralized finance ecosystem called Seed Lab 24/7. Users can explore multiple passive income streams and participate in a lucrative referral program that empowers them to earn 30% lifetime rewards directly airdropped to their wallets. The project emphasizes the Crypto 2.0 revolution, offering users the chance to be part of a new sharing economy with cutting-edge mechanisms tailored for crypto enthusiasts. With features like bridging assets from any network, mining mechanisms, and a visually appealing interface on Telegram, HotKeySwap is poised to revolutionize the crypto trading experience and redefine the landscape of decentralized finance. Get ready to revolutionize your trading experience by downloading Telegram and effortlessly swapping with HotKeySwap, where the power to choose and control your assets is in your hands. Join the Crypto 2.0 revolution and immerse yourself in a world of gamified rewards within the Seed Lab, symbolizing a new era in decentralized finance.
|1 HOTKEY to VND
₫72.0973107
|1 HOTKEY to AUD
A$0.0042192612
|1 HOTKEY to GBP
￡0.002054835
|1 HOTKEY to EUR
€0.0023562108
|1 HOTKEY to USD
$0.00273978
|1 HOTKEY to MYR
RM0.0115892694
|1 HOTKEY to TRY
₺0.1114542504
|1 HOTKEY to JPY
¥0.40274766
|1 HOTKEY to ARS
ARS$3.702401703
|1 HOTKEY to RUB
₽0.2178947034
|1 HOTKEY to INR
₹0.2388266226
|1 HOTKEY to IDR
Rp44.9144190432
|1 HOTKEY to KRW
₩3.7947048912
|1 HOTKEY to PHP
₱0.1575921456
|1 HOTKEY to EGP
￡E.0.1312902576
|1 HOTKEY to BRL
R$0.0151783812
|1 HOTKEY to CAD
C$0.0037534986
|1 HOTKEY to BDT
৳0.3307462416
|1 HOTKEY to NGN
₦4.144876173
|1 HOTKEY to UAH
₴0.1130707206
|1 HOTKEY to VES
Bs0.33699294
|1 HOTKEY to CLP
$2.6575866
|1 HOTKEY to PKR
Rs0.7676589582
|1 HOTKEY to KZT
₸1.468248102
|1 HOTKEY to THB
฿0.0889332588
|1 HOTKEY to TWD
NT$0.0817550352
|1 HOTKEY to AED
د.إ0.0100549926
|1 HOTKEY to CHF
Fr0.002191824
|1 HOTKEY to HKD
HK$0.0214798752
|1 HOTKEY to MAD
.د.م0.0247676112
|1 HOTKEY to MXN
$0.0515900574
|1 HOTKEY to PLN
zł0.0100823904
|1 HOTKEY to RON
лв0.0120002364
|1 HOTKEY to SEK
kr0.026438877
|1 HOTKEY to BGN
лв0.0046028304
|1 HOTKEY to HUF
Ft0.9421281486
|1 HOTKEY to CZK
Kč0.0581381316
|1 HOTKEY to KWD
د.ك0.00083015334
|1 HOTKEY to ILS
₪0.0093426498