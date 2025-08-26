Huch (HUCH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00075125, 24H High $ 0.0018323, All Time High $ 0.0018323, Lowest Price $ 0.00075125, Price Change (1H) +9.36%, Price Change (1D) -49.64%, Price Change (7D) --

Huch (HUCH) real-time price is $0.00092257. Over the past 24 hours, HUCH traded between a low of $ 0.00075125 and a high of $ 0.0018323, showing active market volatility. HUCH's all-time high price is $ 0.0018323, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00075125.

In terms of short-term performance, HUCH has changed by +9.36% over the past hour, -49.64% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Huch (HUCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 967.96K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 967.96K, Circulation Supply 1.00B, Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Huch is $ 967.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HUCH is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 967.96K.