Hudi Price (HUDI)
The live price of Hudi (HUDI) today is 0.02043726 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 474.22K USD. HUDI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hudi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hudi price change within the day is -0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 23.21M USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0025348742
|-12.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0079960820
|-39.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01908995754433646
|-48.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hudi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-0.22%
+0.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HUDI is the #1 DeFi data monetization ecosystem that empowers people and organizations to collect, enrich and trade their data for a profit. For each transaction, HUDI redistributes up to 70% of the total value and 50% goes to data owners.
