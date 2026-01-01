What is the current price of Hyperlane USD Coin?

The live price of Hyperlane USD Coin (HUSDC) is ₹91.3867773708340000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Hyperlane USD Coin positioned in the market?

Hyperlane USD Coin currently sits at market rank #3766, supported by a market capitalization of ₹95641319.4944006730000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of HUSDC?

The circulating supply of HUSDC is 1046801.410715 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Hyperlane USD Coin?

During the last 24 hours, Hyperlane USD Coin traded within a range of ₹88.5208266263496535000 (24-hour low) and ₹101.139516457840000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Hyperlane USD Coin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Hyperlane USD Coin reached an all-time high of ₹101.139516457840000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹87.181360155261135000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is HUSDC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Hyperlane USD Coin?

The current price movement of 2.67% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Radix Ecosystem,Bridged USDC,Bridged-Tokens,Bridged Stablecoin. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.