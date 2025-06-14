Hyperstable Price (PEG)
The live price of Hyperstable (PEG) today is 0.02996253 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 856.94K USD. PEG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hyperstable Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hyperstable price change within the day is +3.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 28.44M USD
During today, the price change of Hyperstable to USD was $ +0.00100296.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hyperstable to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hyperstable to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hyperstable to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00100296
|+3.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hyperstable: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.15%
+3.46%
+13.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hyperstable is a crypto-backed, over-collateralized and decentralized stablecoin that's designed to trade at one US Dollar. PEG is Hyperstable's utility token Borrowers: Mint USH against supported Collateral Types Liquidity Providers: Farm and earn PEG tokens by providing liquidity on AMM's like Curve and staking their LP tokens. PEG holders: Lock their tokens into vePEG to earn all protocol revenue generated via Interest and Liquidation fees, receive Incentives, Vote on Emissions and get protected from dilution via Rebases.
