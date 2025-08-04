What is HyperStrategy (HSTR)

HyperStrategy is the first fully onchain protocol on HyperEVM designed to mirror the strategy of MicroStrategy, but with a singular focus: acquiring and looping as much $HYPE as possible.HyperStrategy will launch an onchain Convertible Bond Protocol. Through this mechanism, HyperStrategy issues convertible bonds to participants who provide capital in USDT0. These bonds function as both a receipt and an agreement: if HyperStrategy's native token reaches a predetermined strike price in the future, the bonds convert into the token, granting the holder direct upside exposure. If the strike price is not reached by maturity, the participant simply reclaims their principal.

