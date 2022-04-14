Discover key insights into I Like It Stable DAO (ILIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

I Like It Stable DAO (ILIS) Information

The ILIS DAO is a decentralized organization that tries to support (and if necessary, govern) anything related to stable assets on Radix DLT.

Currently, the ILIS DAO only governs the STAB Protocol, a stable asset protocol running on Radix DLT that functions in a completely decentralized manner.

(Note: another submission will be made to list the stablecoin born from this protocol: STAB. Including a short description of the STAB Protocol)