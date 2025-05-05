I Like It Stable DAO Price (ILIS)
The live price of I Like It Stable DAO (ILIS) today is 0.00502266 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 95.18K USD. ILIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key I Like It Stable DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- I Like It Stable DAO price change within the day is +4.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.95M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ILIS to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.
During today, the price change of I Like It Stable DAO to USD was $ +0.0002311.
In the past 30 days, the price change of I Like It Stable DAO to USD was $ +0.0035051677.
In the past 60 days, the price change of I Like It Stable DAO to USD was $ +0.0026197014.
In the past 90 days, the price change of I Like It Stable DAO to USD was $ +0.001220764733822497.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0002311
|+4.82%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0035051677
|+69.79%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0026197014
|+52.16%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001220764733822497
|+32.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of I Like It Stable DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.47%
+4.82%
+10.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ILIS DAO is a decentralized organization that tries to support (and if necessary, govern) anything related to stable assets on Radix DLT. Currently, the ILIS DAO only governs the STAB Protocol, a stable asset protocol running on Radix DLT that functions in a completely decentralized manner. (Note: another submission will be made to list the stablecoin born from this protocol: STAB. Including a short description of the STAB Protocol)
|1 ILIS to VND
₫132.1712979
|1 ILIS to AUD
A$0.0077348964
|1 ILIS to GBP
￡0.003766995
|1 ILIS to EUR
€0.0044199408
|1 ILIS to USD
$0.00502266
|1 ILIS to MYR
RM0.0214467582
|1 ILIS to TRY
₺0.1933221834
|1 ILIS to JPY
¥0.7267286754
|1 ILIS to RUB
₽0.416378514
|1 ILIS to INR
₹0.4245152232
|1 ILIS to IDR
Rp82.3386753504
|1 ILIS to KRW
₩7.0345366896
|1 ILIS to PHP
₱0.27875763
|1 ILIS to EGP
￡E.0.2545986354
|1 ILIS to BRL
R$0.028378029
|1 ILIS to CAD
C$0.0069312708
|1 ILIS to BDT
৳0.612262254
|1 ILIS to NGN
₦8.0749807086
|1 ILIS to UAH
₴0.208942656
|1 ILIS to VES
Bs0.44199408
|1 ILIS to PKR
Rs1.4159883072
|1 ILIS to KZT
₸2.6010347076
|1 ILIS to THB
฿0.166250046
|1 ILIS to TWD
NT$0.1542458886
|1 ILIS to AED
د.إ0.0184331622
|1 ILIS to CHF
Fr0.0041185812
|1 ILIS to HKD
HK$0.038925615
|1 ILIS to MAD
.د.م0.0465098316
|1 ILIS to MXN
$0.098444136