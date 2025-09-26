The live iAero Protocol LIQ price today is 0.114139 USD. Track real-time LIQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LIQ price trend easily at MEXC now.The live iAero Protocol LIQ price today is 0.114139 USD. Track real-time LIQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LIQ price trend easily at MEXC now.

iAero Protocol LIQ Price (LIQ)

1 LIQ to USD Live Price:

$0.114139
$0.114139
-0.50%1D
iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) Live Price Chart
iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.114128
24H Low
$ 0.114924
24H High

$ 0.114128
$ 0.114924
$ 0.114924
$ 0.110627
-0.00%

-0.59%

--

--

iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) real-time price is $0.114139. Over the past 24 hours, LIQ traded between a low of $ 0.114128 and a high of $ 0.114924, showing active market volatility. LIQ's all-time high price is $ 0.114924, while its all-time low price is $ 0.110627.

In terms of short-term performance, LIQ has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.59% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) Market Information

$ 601.20K
--
$ 2.83M
5.27M
24,783,695.74047629
The current Market Cap of iAero Protocol LIQ is $ 601.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIQ is 5.27M, with a total supply of 24783695.74047629. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.83M.

iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) Price History USD

During today, the price change of iAero Protocol LIQ to USD was $ -0.0006888827885581.
In the past 30 days, the price change of iAero Protocol LIQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of iAero Protocol LIQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of iAero Protocol LIQ to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0006888827885581-0.59%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ)

Maximizing veAERO Efficiency Through Permalocked Liquidity iAERO is a liquid staking protocol for Aerodrome Finance that enables users to maintain liquidity while earning optimised voting rewards through permanently locked veAERO positions.

The "Cake and Eat It Too" Protocol

Traditional veAERO: Lock for 4 years, lose access to capital, vote every week, or watch your voting power decay faster than your New Year's resolutions.

iAERO: Deposit once, stay liquid forever, let the robots handle the voting while you sleep. It's like hiring a personal assistant for your veAERO, except this one actually shows up to work.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ)

How much is iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) worth today?
The live LIQ price in USD is 0.114139 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LIQ to USD price?
The current price of LIQ to USD is $ 0.114139. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of iAero Protocol LIQ?
The market cap for LIQ is $ 601.20K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LIQ?
The circulating supply of LIQ is 5.27M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LIQ?
LIQ achieved an ATH price of 0.114924 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LIQ?
LIQ saw an ATL price of 0.110627 USD.
What is the trading volume of LIQ?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LIQ is -- USD.
Will LIQ go higher this year?
LIQ might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LIQ price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
