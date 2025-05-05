IF Science Price (IFSCI)
The live price of IF Science (IFSCI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 45.99K USD. IFSCI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IF Science Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- IF Science price change within the day is -1.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 949.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IFSCI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IFSCI price information.
During today, the price change of IF Science to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IF Science to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IF Science to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IF Science to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-68.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-80.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IF Science: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.96%
-1.98%
-20.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IF Science is the first end-to-end AI solution in DeSci featuring its proprietary native IF-SCI MAC Framework and Nutritional Data Annotation Platform that seeks to fine-tune and train AI models. The underlying tech is powered by IFSCI-Multi Agent Control, a sophisticated food recognition framework for Intermittent Fasting (IF). This framework provides a comprehensive multi-model, multi-agent system specifically designed for food analysis and dietary tracking in IF contexts. By leveraging powerful agent orchestration capabilities, it enables accurate food identification, nutritional analysis, and dietary compliance verification. Aside from IF Science agentic framework, its annotation platform also acts as a knowledge pipeline. IF Science seeks to become a comprehensive end-to-end AI solution—from precise annotation to cutting-edge model fine-tuning/training, and enterprise-grade dataset commercialization.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IFSCI to VND
₫--
|1 IFSCI to AUD
A$--
|1 IFSCI to GBP
￡--
|1 IFSCI to EUR
€--
|1 IFSCI to USD
$--
|1 IFSCI to MYR
RM--
|1 IFSCI to TRY
₺--
|1 IFSCI to JPY
¥--
|1 IFSCI to RUB
₽--
|1 IFSCI to INR
₹--
|1 IFSCI to IDR
Rp--
|1 IFSCI to KRW
₩--
|1 IFSCI to PHP
₱--
|1 IFSCI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 IFSCI to BRL
R$--
|1 IFSCI to CAD
C$--
|1 IFSCI to BDT
৳--
|1 IFSCI to NGN
₦--
|1 IFSCI to UAH
₴--
|1 IFSCI to VES
Bs--
|1 IFSCI to PKR
Rs--
|1 IFSCI to KZT
₸--
|1 IFSCI to THB
฿--
|1 IFSCI to TWD
NT$--
|1 IFSCI to AED
د.إ--
|1 IFSCI to CHF
Fr--
|1 IFSCI to HKD
HK$--
|1 IFSCI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 IFSCI to MXN
$--