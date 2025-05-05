IF Science is the first end-to-end AI solution in DeSci featuring its proprietary native IF-SCI MAC Framework and Nutritional Data Annotation Platform that seeks to fine-tune and train AI models. The underlying tech is powered by IFSCI-Multi Agent Control, a sophisticated food recognition framework for Intermittent Fasting (IF). This framework provides a comprehensive multi-model, multi-agent system specifically designed for food analysis and dietary tracking in IF contexts. By leveraging powerful agent orchestration capabilities, it enables accurate food identification, nutritional analysis, and dietary compliance verification. Aside from IF Science agentic framework, its annotation platform also acts as a knowledge pipeline. IF Science seeks to become a comprehensive end-to-end AI solution—from precise annotation to cutting-edge model fine-tuning/training, and enterprise-grade dataset commercialization.

