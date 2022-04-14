IKUN Price Today

The live IKUN (IKUN) price today is $ 0.00045517, with a 11.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current IKUN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00045517 per IKUN.

IKUN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 455,125, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M IKUN. During the last 24 hours, IKUN traded between $ 0.00043868 (low) and $ 0.00051182 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03240492, while the all-time low was $ 0.0001903.

In short-term performance, IKUN moved +0.02% in the last hour and +123.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

IKUN (IKUN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 455.13K$ 455.13K $ 455.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 455.13K$ 455.13K $ 455.13K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,997,932.3 999,997,932.3 999,997,932.3

