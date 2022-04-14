IMPULSE (IMPULSE) Tokenomics
Impulse is a story-driven onchain IP shaped at its core by art and lore, where every creative decision ties back to narrative depth and worldbuilding. What makes Impulse distinct is our commitment to storytelling as the foundation for everything we do, ensuring the project remains authentic and immersive. Beyond simply crafting compelling tales, our ambition is to grow this into one of the biggest and most recognizable brands in the web3 space. While we pursue large-scale expansion and visibility, we remain dedicated to keeping lore and storytelling at the forefront, ensuring that the heart of Impulse always stays true to the imaginative universe that started it all.
Understanding the tokenomics of IMPULSE (IMPULSE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IMPULSE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IMPULSE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
