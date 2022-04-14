IncogniFi (INFI) Tokenomics
As highlighted by Vitalik in a recent article, privacy is simulteanously one of Crypto's most important features, as well as one of its most prominent existential threats. Over the last few years, while providers of privacy tools have gained negative media attention (i.e. Tornado Cash), the importance of safeguarding privacy in a Web3 environment has been highlighted by several high profile kidnapping and robbery cases of wealthy Crypto individuals. Moreover, the rise of bots and copytraders have increased the need for users to be able to transact privately, without anyone following their every move.
As such, while private transactions can be abused by malicious actors and people looking to use cryptocurrency to hide the source of their funds, privacy should be a right and people should not be forced to share their balances, transactions or online movement. This view has been shared by many prominent figure in the Ethereum ecosystem, most importantly by earlier mentioned developer Vitalik Buterin, who is a renowned supporter of dApps such as Railgun and Tornado Cash.
While the importance of privacy in Web3 is thus generally agreed upon, the offering of privacy tools remains fragmented. As described in the next chapter, IncogniFi aims to change that, by creating a one-stop-shop privacy hub for browsing, communicating, transacting and storing crypto in a private way.
IncogniFi is an advanced privacy ecosystem, comprising a fully private, anonymous and secure VPN Browser, a Private W2W Communication Tool, a Password & Key Manager, a Non-Custodial Wallet and a Privacy Dex.
Ecosystem Products
- VPN Browser
- W2W Private Messenger
- Password & Key Manager
- Non-Custodial Wallet
- Privacy Dex
Understanding the tokenomics of IncogniFi (INFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
