IncogniFi Price (INFI)
IncogniFi (INFI) is currently trading at 0.02660461 USD with a market cap of $ 23.93K USD. INFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the INFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INFI price information.
During today, the price change of IncogniFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IncogniFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IncogniFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IncogniFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IncogniFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
+0.29%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
As highlighted by Vitalik in a recent article, privacy is simulteanously one of Crypto's most important features, as well as one of its most prominent existential threats. Over the last few years, while providers of privacy tools have gained negative media attention (i.e. Tornado Cash), the importance of safeguarding privacy in a Web3 environment has been highlighted by several high profile kidnapping and robbery cases of wealthy Crypto individuals. Moreover, the rise of bots and copytraders have increased the need for users to be able to transact privately, without anyone following their every move. As such, while private transactions can be abused by malicious actors and people looking to use cryptocurrency to hide the source of their funds, privacy should be a right and people should not be forced to share their balances, transactions or online movement. This view has been shared by many prominent figure in the Ethereum ecosystem, most importantly by earlier mentioned developer Vitalik Buterin, who is a renowned supporter of dApps such as Railgun and Tornado Cash. While the importance of privacy in Web3 is thus generally agreed upon, the offering of privacy tools remains fragmented. As described in the next chapter, IncogniFi aims to change that, by creating a one-stop-shop privacy hub for browsing, communicating, transacting and storing crypto in a private way. IncogniFi is an advanced privacy ecosystem, comprising a fully private, anonymous and secure VPN Browser, a Private W2W Communication Tool, a Password & Key Manager, a Non-Custodial Wallet and a Privacy Dex. Ecosystem Products - VPN Browser - W2W Private Messenger - Password & Key Manager - Non-Custodial Wallet - Privacy Dex
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of IncogniFi (INFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INFI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 INFI to VND
₫700.10031215
|1 INFI to AUD
A$0.0407050533
|1 INFI to GBP
￡0.0196874114
|1 INFI to EUR
€0.0226139185
|1 INFI to USD
$0.02660461
|1 INFI to MYR
RM0.1128035464
|1 INFI to TRY
₺1.0825415809
|1 INFI to JPY
¥3.91087767
|1 INFI to ARS
ARS$35.2843640125
|1 INFI to RUB
₽2.1206534631
|1 INFI to INR
₹2.3302977899
|1 INFI to IDR
Rp429.1065528283
|1 INFI to KRW
₩37.0022236802
|1 INFI to PHP
₱1.5132702168
|1 INFI to EGP
￡E.1.2913877694
|1 INFI to BRL
R$0.1444630323
|1 INFI to CAD
C$0.0364483157
|1 INFI to BDT
৳3.229799654
|1 INFI to NGN
₦40.7420337079
|1 INFI to UAH
₴1.0995685313
|1 INFI to VES
Bs3.40539008
|1 INFI to CLP
$25.75326248
|1 INFI to PKR
Rs7.5429390272
|1 INFI to KZT
₸14.3651591695
|1 INFI to THB
฿0.8614572718
|1 INFI to TWD
NT$0.7946797007
|1 INFI to AED
د.إ0.0976389187
|1 INFI to CHF
Fr0.021283688
|1 INFI to HKD
HK$0.2085801424
|1 INFI to MAD
.د.م0.2405056744
|1 INFI to MXN
$0.4945796999
|1 INFI to PLN
zł0.0971068265
|1 INFI to RON
лв0.1157300535
|1 INFI to SEK
kr0.2551382099
|1 INFI to BGN
лв0.0444296987
|1 INFI to HUF
Ft9.042906939
|1 INFI to CZK
Kč0.5584307639
|1 INFI to KWD
د.ك0.00811440605
|1 INFI to ILS
₪0.0912538123