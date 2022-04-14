Inferium Price (IFR)
The live Inferium (IFR) price today is $ 0.00011398, with a 1.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current IFR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00011398 per IFR.
Inferium currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,843.79, with a circulating supply of 86.36M IFR. During the last 24 hours, IFR traded between $ 0.00011132 (low) and $ 0.0001159 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.060251, while the all-time low was $ 0.00008948.
In short-term performance, IFR moved +0.32% in the last hour and +0.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Inferium is $ 9.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IFR is 86.36M, with a total supply of 250000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.50K.
During today, the price change of Inferium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Inferium to USD was $ +0.0000241346.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Inferium to USD was $ -0.0000725313.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Inferium to USD was $ -0.0017338890608063099.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.77%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000241346
|+21.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000725313
|-63.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0017338890608063099
|-93.83%
In 2040, the price of Inferium could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Inferium AI?
Inferium AI - the first AI infrastructure and analytics hub for verifiable AI inference and agents, with real-time performance metrics and Proof of Inference for unparalleled transparency. The platform enables developers and users to earn rewards based on creation, performance, and feedback.
The platform uniquely aggregates multiple AI models and agents, and proposes the most optimal solution post-inference for every user's needs. This process is underpinned by rigorous validation (heavy technical and human evaluation) to ensure the highest standards of security and privacy.
The story behind Inferium AI?
Inferium AI was born out of the need to simplify and enhance AI model and agent deployment and usage. The team recognized the challenges developers face in verifying and listing AI models and agents, as well as the difficulty users encounter in identifying the best-fit solutions for their needs. By building a platform that facilitates seamless verification, deployment, and intensive inference, Inferium empowers developers to showcase their creations and enables users to access optimal solutions tailored to their requirements.
The project’s journey is driven by a desire to bridge the gap between complex AI technologies, whether models or agents, and user-friendly applications. This is enhanced through rigorous validation and transparency, and a unique framework of technical benchmarking and human evaluation for testing.
What makes Inferium AI unique?
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
1) Inferium AI filters the best models and agents for users and developers across both general and niche categories, such as education, customer service, and robotics. For instance, users can discover top-performing, pre-tested niche models to assist with stock trading or medical symptom diagnosis in seconds. The platform also allows side-by-side comparison of up to three models to evaluate their performance in real time. 2) Inferium AI offers Model PVP for enterprises, enabling B2B clients to benchmark their private models against others in the industry. In sectors like robotics, companies can test the strength of their AI models against competitors and receive private, detailed performance reports. 3) Model and agent evaluations on Inferium AI are based on a proprietary set of inference criteria, combining both technical benchmarking and human feedback. More information on their evaluation process is available here: https://docs.inferium.io/understanding-inferium/models/evaluate-models 4) Inferium AI is also the first platform to implement Proof of Inference, delivering an added layer of transparency, accountability, and trust to AI inference operations.
What is the current price of Inferium?
Inferium (IFR) is trading at ₹0.0102441932242645824000, reflecting a price movement of 1.77% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does Inferium play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Analytics,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents sector, IFR often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is IFR being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, IFR recorded ₹-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of Inferium?
There are 86361208.4498567 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of IFR?
Inferium currently holds market rank #11219 with a market capitalization of ₹884731.4162053294752000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has Inferium performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of 1.77% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does Inferium compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Analytics,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents segment, IFR demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
