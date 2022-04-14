Discover key insights into infraX (INFRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

infraX (INFRA) Information

InfraX offers a new dawn in cloud computing. Allowing prospective users the ability to make use of otherwise dormant GPU assets, democratising GPU access globally.

Struggling with GPU shortages? InfraX facilitates seamless GPU rental/lending protocols enabling decentralised, cost effective and price transparent services.

InfraX offers monetary incentives for those interesting in lending their GPU assets, with rewards based on total usage output.

Whether individual of corporate, InfraX enables and facilitates unmatched node opportunities, undoubtedly boosting the performance of your AI/GPU sectors.