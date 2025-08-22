What is infraX (INFRA)

InfraX offers a new dawn in cloud computing. Allowing prospective users the ability to make use of otherwise dormant GPU assets, democratising GPU access globally. Struggling with GPU shortages? InfraX facilitates seamless GPU rental/lending protocols enabling decentralised, cost effective and price transparent services. InfraX offers monetary incentives for those interesting in lending their GPU assets, with rewards based on total usage output. Whether individual of corporate, InfraX enables and facilitates unmatched node opportunities, undoubtedly boosting the performance of your AI/GPU sectors.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About infraX (INFRA) How much is infraX (INFRA) worth today? The live INFRA price in USD is 2.53 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current INFRA to USD price? $ 2.53 . Check out The current price of INFRA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of infraX? The market cap for INFRA is $ 2.53M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of INFRA? The circulating supply of INFRA is 1.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of INFRA? INFRA achieved an ATH price of 45.71 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of INFRA? INFRA saw an ATL price of 0.895494 USD . What is the trading volume of INFRA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for INFRA is -- USD . Will INFRA go higher this year? INFRA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out INFRA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

