International Klein Blue Price (IKB)
The live price of International Klein Blue (IKB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 140.33K USD. IKB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key International Klein Blue Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- International Klein Blue price change within the day is +0.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 824.68M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IKB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IKB price information.
During today, the price change of International Klein Blue to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of International Klein Blue to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of International Klein Blue to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of International Klein Blue to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.06%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of International Klein Blue: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.45%
-0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IKB is the first art meme token that reimagines the concept of art ownership in the digital age. Inspired by the radical artistic philosophy of Yves Klein, IKB challenges the traditional notion of material art by creating a fungible token that embodies the immaterial and experiential aspects of art. The project represents a shift from physical artwork to a digital experience, allowing collectors to own a part of the conceptual journey that transcends physical mediums.
