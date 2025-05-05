Internet Token Price (INT)
The live price of Internet Token (INT) today is 0.0022441 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 794.72K USD. INT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Internet Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Internet Token price change within the day is -0.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 354.14M USD
During today, the price change of Internet Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Internet Token to USD was $ +0.0001820903.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Internet Token to USD was $ -0.0002854241.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Internet Token to USD was $ -0.0006008194366159695.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.78%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001820903
|+8.11%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002854241
|-12.71%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0006008194366159695
|-21.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Internet Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.78%
+5.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Internet Token $INT is a new cryptocurrency with a twist: it integrates a weekly lottery system where holders can win cash prizes. When you buy $INT, you automatically get lottery tickets (Ticket NFTs) for a chance to win a share of the weekly pot, which grows with each buy.
