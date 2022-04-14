Inu Hariko Price Today

The live Inu Hariko (HARIKO) price today is $ 0.00000675, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current HARIKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000675 per HARIKO.

Inu Hariko currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,747.4, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HARIKO. During the last 24 hours, HARIKO traded between $ 0.00000671 (low) and $ 0.00000677 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00034103, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000667.

In short-term performance, HARIKO moved -- in the last hour and -6.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Inu Hariko (HARIKO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.75K$ 6.75K $ 6.75K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.75K$ 6.75K $ 6.75K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

