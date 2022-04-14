Inu Hariko Price (HARIKO)
The live Inu Hariko (HARIKO) price today is $ 0.00000675, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current HARIKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000675 per HARIKO.
Inu Hariko currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,747.4, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HARIKO. During the last 24 hours, HARIKO traded between $ 0.00000671 (low) and $ 0.00000677 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00034103, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000667.
In short-term performance, HARIKO moved -- in the last hour and -6.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Inu Hariko is $ 6.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HARIKO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.75K.
--
+0.60%
-6.78%
-6.78%
During today, the price change of Inu Hariko to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Inu Hariko to USD was $ -0.0000041105.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Inu Hariko to USD was $ -0.0000063723.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Inu Hariko to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000041105
|-60.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000063723
|-94.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Inu Hariko could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
A community-driven memecoin inspired by Japan’s Edo-era symbol of prosperity, protection, and good fortune.
Inu Hariko (HARIKO) is a community-driven memecoin on Ethereum inspired by Japan’s Edo-era symbol of prosperity and protection. Rooted in over 400 years of tradition, Inu Hariko brings cultural heritage into the digital age. The project celebrates good fortune, creativity, and community spirit while bridging ancient symbolism with modern blockchain culture.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Inu Hariko?
Inu Hariko is trading at ₹0.0006066705261367350000, experiencing a price movement of 0.59% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Inu Hariko is ₹0.0306507925227275166000, while the ATL is ₹0.0005994803569380774000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of HARIKO today?
The market capitalization sits at ₹606436.845637778628000, placing the asset at rank #11905 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Inu Hariko's market participation?
The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with HARIKO.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 1000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Inu Hariko fall under?
Inu Hariko is part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cat-Themed classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact HARIKO's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables HARIKO to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+7,633.33%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+206.66%
lighter
LIT
+152.80%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+147.00%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+68.53%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.