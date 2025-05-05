IPOR Price (IPOR)
The live price of IPOR (IPOR) today is 0.131757 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.71M USD. IPOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IPOR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- IPOR price change within the day is -3.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 28.14M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IPOR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IPOR price information.
During today, the price change of IPOR to USD was $ -0.0049477584923326.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IPOR to USD was $ +0.0669595925.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IPOR to USD was $ +0.0883663104.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IPOR to USD was $ +0.01703017879689568.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0049477584923326
|-3.61%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0669595925
|+50.82%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0883663104
|+67.07%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01703017879689568
|+14.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of IPOR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
-3.61%
-6.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IPOR, the Inter Protocol Over-block Rate, is the heartbeat of DeFi credit markets. It is the first attempt in DeFi to establish a yield curve representing the average cost of borrowing in DeFi with information published on-chain by the largest credit market protocols in DeFi - Aave and Compound. The IPOR Protocol consists of two main parts: 1. A benchmark interest rate for DeFi (“The Index”). Currently available for USDT, USDC, and DAI (ETH coming up). These are calculated and published on-chain are public goods in the Ethereum ecosystem. 2. A suite of interest rate derivative DEXes (“The IRDs”) that quote rates for 28-day interest rate swaps for the above markets. The IPOR Index Currently, there are three IPOR rates for USDC, USDT, and DAI which have essentially different rate behavior. An IPOR ETH rate is on the horizon. These are all currently spot rates, as there is really no yield curve in DeFi, and the lack of the yield curve presents the index with a huge market opportunity. The IRDs The first instrument to reference the IPOR rates is a 4 week IRS. It takes the best of DeFi incorporating a liquidity pool and an AMM. The liquidity pool is a passive underwriter for like asset. The AMM prices the instruments based on a few different quant models broken down into something cheap enough to run on Ethereum. The taker is quoted a fixed rate, the floating rate is the IPOR (printed on chain via an oracle). IPOR plans to mature into a fully community-driven DAO. IPOR Labs will transfer ownership into the IPOR DAO, and complete ownership and control of the IPOR Protocol will be in the IPOR token holders. IPOR labs will continue to participate and make proposals; however, the ultimate approval will be in a decentralized manner via the DAO.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
