The IRS or iridescent rabbit shark is a cultural meme coin, but far from typical; it represents a group of people who not only love sharks but love self improvement and aim to live under the guise of an apex predator, the shark. the IRS community serves as a place for people to connect and thrive, but congregate and grow together whilst spreading the word of the IRS. It’s a celebration of an apex predator relayed over zoomer vibes.
The cult emphasizes the effervescent glow up, ambition, and relentlessly rising to the top.
It is a play on words for the "IRS" but in no way shape or form connected to the governmental body, the IRS.
The decentralized nature of governance in the Iridescent Rabbit Shark (IRS) community mirrors the broader principles of blockchain technology by allowing its community to engage in decision-making processes. This approach reflects a democratic ethos akin to blockchain governance, where transparency and inclusivity are paramount. However, IRS, while innovative in its governance model, remains relatively obscure with a limited market presence. Its small market cap and high volatility could indicate a higher investment risk due to its niche status and the speculative nature of such decentralized projects.
Understanding the tokenomics of iridescent rabbit shark (IRS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IRS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IRS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.