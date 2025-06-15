ItsAI Price (SN32)
The live price of ItsAI (SN32) today is 1.41 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.78M USD. SN32 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ItsAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ItsAI price change within the day is -5.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.26M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SN32 to USD price. SN32 price information.
During today, the price change of ItsAI to USD was $ -0.075224002511145.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ItsAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ItsAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ItsAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.075224002511145
|-5.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ItsAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
-5.07%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of ItsAI (SN32) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN32 token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 SN32 to VND
₫37,104.15
|1 SN32 to AUD
A$2.1573
|1 SN32 to GBP
￡1.0293
|1 SN32 to EUR
€1.2126
|1 SN32 to USD
$1.41
|1 SN32 to MYR
RM5.9784
|1 SN32 to TRY
₺55.5399
|1 SN32 to JPY
¥203.1951
|1 SN32 to RUB
₽112.518
|1 SN32 to INR
₹121.4151
|1 SN32 to IDR
Rp23,114.7504
|1 SN32 to KRW
₩1,926.2292
|1 SN32 to PHP
₱79.0587
|1 SN32 to EGP
￡E.70.0911
|1 SN32 to BRL
R$7.8114
|1 SN32 to CAD
C$1.9035
|1 SN32 to BDT
৳172.4289
|1 SN32 to NGN
₦2,175.912
|1 SN32 to UAH
₴58.5291
|1 SN32 to VES
Bs141
|1 SN32 to PKR
Rs398.9736
|1 SN32 to KZT
₸723.8094
|1 SN32 to THB
฿45.6558
|1 SN32 to TWD
NT$41.6514
|1 SN32 to AED
د.إ5.1747
|1 SN32 to CHF
Fr1.1421
|1 SN32 to HKD
HK$11.0544
|1 SN32 to MAD
.د.م12.8451
|1 SN32 to MXN
$26.7336