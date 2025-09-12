Janitor (JANITOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00145835 24H High $ 0.00165588 All Time High $ 0.01646713 Lowest Price $ 0.00123741 Price Change (1H) +4.23% Price Change (1D) +9.40% Price Change (7D) +17.85%

Janitor (JANITOR) real-time price is $0.0016474. Over the past 24 hours, JANITOR traded between a low of $ 0.00145835 and a high of $ 0.00165588, showing active market volatility. JANITOR's all-time high price is $ 0.01646713, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00123741.

In terms of short-term performance, JANITOR has changed by +4.23% over the past hour, +9.40% over 24 hours, and +17.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Janitor (JANITOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.48M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.65M Circulation Supply 900.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Janitor is $ 1.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JANITOR is 900.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.65M.