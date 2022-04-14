Jeeteroo (JEET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jeeteroo (JEET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jeeteroo (JEET) Information Jeeteroo, powered by the Jeetamoto Protocol, is decentralized cultural infrastructure that merges MPN Mining, NFT Nodes, and Liquidity Incentives through the innovative Proof of Jeet (PoJ) consensus mechanism. Combining the strengths of Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS), it ensures a fair, community-driven token emission system rooted in the visionary principles of Satoshi Nakamoto and Leemon Baird. It stands as the first Decentralized Cultural Infrastructure coin to unite next-generation NFT-powered staking with on-chain mining in a vibrant, hybrid blockchain ecosystem. Official Website: https://pleasedontstare.xyz/jeet/ Whitepaper: https://royal-labs-llc.gitbook.io/jeetpaper-1

Jeeteroo (JEET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jeeteroo (JEET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 191.86K Total Supply: $ 999.39M Circulating Supply: $ 303.28M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 632.23K All-Time High: $ 0.00071047 All-Time Low: $ 0.00053008 Current Price: $ 0.00063257

Jeeteroo (JEET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jeeteroo (JEET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JEET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JEET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

