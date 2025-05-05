JellfFishCoin Price (JELLYFC)
The live price of JellfFishCoin (JELLYFC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 80.38K USD. JELLYFC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JellfFishCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JellfFishCoin price change within the day is -12.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the JELLYFC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JELLYFC price information.
During today, the price change of JellfFishCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JellfFishCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JellfFishCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JellfFishCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-70.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JellfFishCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.95%
-12.21%
-14.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jellyfc is a community-driven token dedicated to enhancing utility and usability by expanding our Web3 ecosystem. We've introduced an off-chain wallet system that features reward-based interactions, including a daily faucet for earning free coins. Additionally, our community mining pool offers merged payouts in the Jellyfc token, further enriching the user experience and engagement. Jellyfc was a fair launch with no presale and a public live stream on the launch day.
