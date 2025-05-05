JEXchange Price (JEX)
The live price of JEXchange (JEX) today is 0.00121237 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JEXchange Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JEXchange price change within the day is +3.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the JEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of JEXchange to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JEXchange to USD was $ +0.0002830679.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JEXchange to USD was $ -0.0003524469.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JEXchange to USD was $ -0.0004019559642982333.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.21%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002830679
|+23.35%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003524469
|-29.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004019559642982333
|-24.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of JEXchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
+3.21%
-4.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JEX aims at being a decentralized exchange that allows safe exchange of Elrond ecosystem tokens between users. The goal is to provide a simple and intuitive platform to create tokens exchange offers by interacting with a smart contract to benefit from the high level of security of Elrond blockchain. Many new projects and their token appear almost everyday. We think it is important to provide a simple and secure way for users to exchange these tokens from peer to peer. Security is very important in these exchanges that require a third party to act as a warranty for integrity and to prevent fraud. JEX exchange claims to be a complement to the Maiar Exchange by proposing peer-to-peer swaps using a smart contract as a trustworthy third party.
