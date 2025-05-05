JinPeng Price (JIN)
The live price of JinPeng (JIN) today is 0.00003543 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 30.40K USD. JIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JinPeng Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JinPeng price change within the day is -4.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 853.70M USD
During today, the price change of JinPeng to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JinPeng to USD was $ +0.0000032505.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JinPeng to USD was $ -0.0000055348.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JinPeng to USD was $ -0.00002782389515504106.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.66%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000032505
|+9.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000055348
|-15.62%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00002782389515504106
|-43.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of JinPeng: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.45%
-4.66%
-2.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JinPeng (JIN) is a Memecoin developed in the Poitifi area with the main purpose of elevating the matter of politics in a funny and amusing way while also trying to mock the wrong politics that always put people's lives and interests at risk. The functionality of the JIN token remains in being a tokenised meme resembling China's president to put the main focus on the wrong politics taken to action by the guy himself!
