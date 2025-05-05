Johnny Suede Price (SUEDE)
The live price of Johnny Suede (SUEDE) today is 0.00792922 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.69M USD. SUEDE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Johnny Suede Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Johnny Suede price change within the day is +2.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 465.16M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SUEDE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUEDE price information.
During today, the price change of Johnny Suede to USD was $ +0.00021403.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Johnny Suede to USD was $ +0.0001107133.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Johnny Suede to USD was $ -0.0030219914.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Johnny Suede to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00021403
|+2.77%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001107133
|+1.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0030219914
|-38.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Johnny Suede: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.75%
+2.77%
+1.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Enter Suede — the first-ever on-chain, music-generative AI integrated with blockchain technology. Suede is not just a project; it’s a revolution that seeks to address the industry’s deep-rooted issues while offering a futuristic solution for both artists and fans alike. By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain, Suede promises to transform how music is created, owned, and monetized. But how exactly does it do this? The Challenge: Unfair Music Industry Practices For decades, musicians have been at the mercy of large corporations — whether it’s record labels, streaming platforms, or rights management organizations. The reality for many artists, particularly independent creators, has been the same: unfair contracts, exploitative royalty systems, and a lack of transparency in how revenue is distributed. A prominent example is Mahalia, who struggles with financial stability due to a contract signed in her youth, relinquishing ownership of her music. Similarly, Taylor Swift famously had to re-record her entire discography after losing control of her own music rights. These stories aren’t isolated; they reflect a systemic issue that leaves artists without control over their creative outputs and revenue streams. Additionally, issues like hidden fees, sampled music without royalties, and industry middlemen contribute to a broken system. Even major creators like George Clinton often see their work sampled in popular music, without receiving the royalties they deserve. Suede aims to change all of this. Suede’s Disruptive Technology: Blockchain and AI At the core of Suede’s mission is its unique integration of blockchain and AI, offering a transparent, secure, and artist-friendly way to create, distribute, and profit from music.
|1 SUEDE to VND
₫208.6574243
|1 SUEDE to AUD
A$0.012290291
|1 SUEDE to GBP
￡0.005946915
|1 SUEDE to EUR
€0.0069777136
|1 SUEDE to USD
$0.00792922
|1 SUEDE to MYR
RM0.0338577694
|1 SUEDE to TRY
₺0.3049578012
|1 SUEDE to JPY
¥1.1483096404
|1 SUEDE to RUB
₽0.6575702146
|1 SUEDE to INR
₹0.6701776744
|1 SUEDE to IDR
Rp129.9871923168
|1 SUEDE to KRW
₩11.1053483632
|1 SUEDE to PHP
₱0.44007171
|1 SUEDE to EGP
￡E.0.4022493306
|1 SUEDE to BRL
R$0.044800093
|1 SUEDE to CAD
C$0.0109423236
|1 SUEDE to BDT
৳0.966571918
|1 SUEDE to NGN
₦12.7478862862
|1 SUEDE to UAH
₴0.329855552
|1 SUEDE to VES
Bs0.69777136
|1 SUEDE to PKR
Rs2.2354057024
|1 SUEDE to KZT
₸4.1062258692
|1 SUEDE to THB
฿0.262457182
|1 SUEDE to TWD
NT$0.2435063462
|1 SUEDE to AED
د.إ0.0291002374
|1 SUEDE to CHF
Fr0.0065019604
|1 SUEDE to HKD
HK$0.061451455
|1 SUEDE to MAD
.د.م0.0734245772
|1 SUEDE to MXN
$0.1552541276