JOOCE Price (JOOCE)
JOOCE (JOOCE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 129.43K USD. JOOCE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of JOOCE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JOOCE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JOOCE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JOOCE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JOOCE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+1.90%
+0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The JOOCE platform provides access to the JOOCE Memecoin Index ($JMX) that offers multi-chain exposure to the top memecoins in crypto through a single token. The composition of the JOOCE Memecoin Index is managed by the $JOOCE token holders. $JOOCE holders can lock their tokens to acquire voting power (VP) and then use that VP to vote for their favorite memecoins. The more votes a memecoin gets the greater its weight will be in the next rebalancing.
