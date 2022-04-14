JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Information The JOOCE platform provides access to the JOOCE Memecoin Index ($JMX) that offers multi-chain exposure to the top memecoins in crypto through a single token. The composition of the JOOCE Memecoin Index is managed by the $JOOCE token holders. $JOOCE holders can lock their tokens to acquire voting power (VP) and then use that VP to vote for their favorite memecoins. The more votes a memecoin gets the greater its weight will be in the next rebalancing. Official Website: https://jooce.xyz Buy JMX Now!

JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 832.68K $ 832.68K $ 832.68K Total Supply: $ 1.34M $ 1.34M $ 1.34M Circulating Supply: $ 1.34M $ 1.34M $ 1.34M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 832.68K $ 832.68K $ 832.68K All-Time High: $ 0.846862 $ 0.846862 $ 0.846862 All-Time Low: $ 0.417021 $ 0.417021 $ 0.417021 Current Price: $ 0.619166 $ 0.619166 $ 0.619166 Learn more about JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) price

JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JMX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JMX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JMX's tokenomics, explore JMX token's live price!

JMX Price Prediction Want to know where JMX might be heading? Our JMX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JMX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!