JOOCE Memecoin Index Price (JMX)
The live price of JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) today is 0.630536 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 859.95K USD. JMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JOOCE Memecoin Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JOOCE Memecoin Index price change within the day is -2.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.36M USD
During today, the price change of JOOCE Memecoin Index to USD was $ -0.0132604347921693.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JOOCE Memecoin Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JOOCE Memecoin Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JOOCE Memecoin Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0132604347921693
|-2.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JOOCE Memecoin Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-2.05%
+9.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The JOOCE platform provides access to the JOOCE Memecoin Index ($JMX) that offers multi-chain exposure to the top memecoins in crypto through a single token. The composition of the JOOCE Memecoin Index is managed by the $JOOCE token holders. $JOOCE holders can lock their tokens to acquire voting power (VP) and then use that VP to vote for their favorite memecoins. The more votes a memecoin gets the greater its weight will be in the next rebalancing.
