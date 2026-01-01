JUNO Price Today

The live JUNO (JUNO) price today is $ 0.03989703, with a 2.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUNO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03989703 per JUNO.

JUNO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,171,651, with a circulating supply of 79.51M JUNO. During the last 24 hours, JUNO traded between $ 0.0394239 (low) and $ 0.04111739 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 45.74, while the all-time low was $ 0.0344924.

In short-term performance, JUNO moved -0.15% in the last hour and -4.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

JUNO (JUNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.17M$ 3.17M $ 3.17M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.21M$ 4.21M $ 4.21M Circulation Supply 79.51M 79.51M 79.51M Total Supply 105,634,214.31628 105,634,214.31628 105,634,214.31628

