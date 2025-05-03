Juris Protocol Price (JURIS)
The live price of Juris Protocol (JURIS) today is 0.00000399 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.50M USD. JURIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Juris Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Juris Protocol price change within the day is -0.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 377.17B USD
Get real-time price updates of the JURIS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JURIS price information.
During today, the price change of Juris Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Juris Protocol to USD was $ -0.0000003627.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Juris Protocol to USD was $ -0.0000006898.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Juris Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000003627
|-9.09%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000006898
|-17.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Juris Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-0.71%
+1.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Juris Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform operating within the Terra Classic ecosystem. It aims to revitalize and expand the utility of Terra Classic by introducing lending and borrowing markets. Juris Protocol focuses on creating transparent, secure, and user-friendly DeFi services, leveraging the existing infrastructure of Terra Classic to offer new opportunities for lending, borrowing, and yield generation. The protocol is designed to enhance the ecosystem's resilience and functionality by providing real-world use cases and fostering trust through KYC verification and on-chain transparency measures for its team and treasury wallets. Juris Protocol's operations are underpinned by smart contracts audited for security, ensuring a solid foundation for its DeFi offerings within the Terra Classic network.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JURIS to VND
₫0.10499685
|1 JURIS to AUD
A$0.0000061845
|1 JURIS to GBP
￡0.0000029925
|1 JURIS to EUR
€0.0000035112
|1 JURIS to USD
$0.00000399
|1 JURIS to MYR
RM0.0000170373
|1 JURIS to TRY
₺0.0001538943
|1 JURIS to JPY
¥0.000578151
|1 JURIS to RUB
₽0.0003301326
|1 JURIS to INR
₹0.0003376737
|1 JURIS to IDR
Rp0.0654098256
|1 JURIS to KRW
₩0.0055882344
|1 JURIS to PHP
₱0.0002220834
|1 JURIS to EGP
￡E.0.0002025324
|1 JURIS to BRL
R$0.0000225435
|1 JURIS to CAD
C$0.0000055062
|1 JURIS to BDT
৳0.000486381
|1 JURIS to NGN
₦0.0063942144
|1 JURIS to UAH
₴0.000165984
|1 JURIS to VES
Bs0.00034314
|1 JURIS to PKR
Rs0.0011248608
|1 JURIS to KZT
₸0.0020534934
|1 JURIS to THB
฿0.000132069
|1 JURIS to TWD
NT$0.0001225329
|1 JURIS to AED
د.إ0.0000146433
|1 JURIS to CHF
Fr0.0000032718
|1 JURIS to HKD
HK$0.0000309225
|1 JURIS to MAD
.د.م0.0000369474
|1 JURIS to MXN
$0.0000781242