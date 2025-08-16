Just a Circle (CRCL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00047439 24H High $ 0.000779 All Time High $ 0.00426581 Lowest Price $ 0.00047439 Price Change (1H) +0.29% Price Change (1D) +54.15% Price Change (7D) -23.05%

Just a Circle (CRCL) real-time price is $0.00077518. Over the past 24 hours, CRCL traded between a low of $ 0.00047439 and a high of $ 0.000779, showing active market volatility. CRCL's all-time high price is $ 0.00426581, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00047439.

In terms of short-term performance, CRCL has changed by +0.29% over the past hour, +54.15% over 24 hours, and -23.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Just a Circle (CRCL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 775.32K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 775.32K Circulation Supply 999.92M Total Supply 999,922,100.040391

The current Market Cap of Just a Circle is $ 775.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRCL is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999922100.040391. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 775.32K.