Just Cuz Price (CUZ)
The live price of Just Cuz (CUZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 109.20K USD. CUZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Just Cuz Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Just Cuz price change within the day is -3.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CUZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Just Cuz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Just Cuz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Just Cuz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Just Cuz to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-80.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Just Cuz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.66%
-3.15%
-10.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Just Cuz ($CUZ) is the memecoin born from a viral movement, fueled by culture, and internet magic. Inspired by Just Cuz, the wholesome book by Barb, and Marv’s legendary philosophy—“Don’t overthink it. Just roll with it.” What started as a heartwarming story turned into an unstoppable mantra, embraced by millions online. With 250K+ followers, 6M+ likes, and a viral TikTok hitting 25M+ views in days, the phrase “Just Cuz” has become a universal response to life’s randomness.
