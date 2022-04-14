Just Woot (WOOT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Just Woot (WOOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Just Woot (WOOT) Information

Woot is a blue owl that became real. Not a logo, not a PFP a living meme with feathers, moves and a mouth. He talks, he posts, he flexes. He screamed “Woot Woot” once… and it never stopped.

Born from pure internet chaos, $WOOT is more than a memecoin it’s a social experiment powered by a community that laughs first and builds right after. We didn’t launch a product. We launched a character. And he’s already everywhere.

Woot lives across timelines, videos, and real-life appearances. He buys cars, plays drums, dances in slow motion and hugs people he doesn’t know. He’s unpredictable. But always on brand.

Behind the madness, there’s a strategy. Presale applications, raffles, airdrops, games, and rituals are all part of the plan. But none of this would exist without the vibe. Woot is a signal. A scream. A shared moment that says, “you’re in”.

No VC. No promises. No need to explain. Just Woot. And if you’ve made it this far, you already get it.

Official Website:
https://www.justwoot.xyz/

Just Woot (WOOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Just Woot (WOOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 84,89K
$ 84,89K$ 84,89K
Total Supply:
$ 10,00B
$ 10,00B$ 10,00B
Circulating Supply: $ 10,00B
$ 10,00B
$ 10,00B$ 10,00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 84,89K
$ 84,89K
$ 84,89K$ 84,89K
All-Time High: $ 0
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price: $ 0
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Just Woot (WOOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Just Woot (WOOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WOOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WOOT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.