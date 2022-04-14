JUSTICE FOR PEANUT (JFP) Tokenomics

JUSTICE FOR PEANUT (JFP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into JUSTICE FOR PEANUT (JFP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

JUSTICE FOR PEANUT (JFP) Information

Welcome to the movement of justice for pnut and Fred, the only official coin that is backed by the owner of Pnuts freedom farm.

This coin is the heartbeat of Pnut's Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary, a haven for dozens of rescued horses, cats, and raccoons. It embodies founder Mark Longo's profound vision - more than a financial instrument, but a living commitment to those who cannot speak for themselves.

Through this project, Fred and Peanut are raising awareness and hope, transforming each transaction into a promise of continued rescue and care. This isn't just a meme coin - it's a movement declaring that every life matters, and that rescue is an act of pure love.

This isn't just a meme coin. It's a movement. It's a declaration that every life matters, that rescue is an act of love, and that together, we can create sanctuaries of hope, one rescued animal at a time.

Official Website:
https://www.justiceforpnut.io/

JUSTICE FOR PEANUT (JFP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for JUSTICE FOR PEANUT (JFP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 23.91K
$ 23.91K$ 23.91K
Total Supply:
$ 999.98M
$ 999.98M$ 999.98M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.98M
$ 999.98M$ 999.98M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 23.91K
$ 23.91K$ 23.91K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00745463
$ 0.00745463$ 0.00745463
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

JUSTICE FOR PEANUT (JFP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of JUSTICE FOR PEANUT (JFP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of JFP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many JFP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand JFP's tokenomics, explore JFP token's live price!

JFP Price Prediction

Want to know where JFP might be heading? Our JFP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.