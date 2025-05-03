Justice For Pizza Guy Price (PIZZAGUY)
The live price of Justice For Pizza Guy (PIZZAGUY) today is 0.00003716 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.12K USD. PIZZAGUY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Justice For Pizza Guy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Justice For Pizza Guy price change within the day is +2.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.84M USD
During today, the price change of Justice For Pizza Guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Justice For Pizza Guy to USD was $ +0.0000078591.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Justice For Pizza Guy to USD was $ +0.0000080626.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Justice For Pizza Guy to USD was $ -0.00000450654825902193.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000078591
|+21.15%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000080626
|+21.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00000450654825902193
|-10.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Justice For Pizza Guy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
+2.05%
-7.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$PIZZAGUY is a community-driven cryptocurrency project built on the Solana blockchain. Initially launched as a meme token on December 5, 2024, it transitioned to community governance after the departure of its original developer. The project’s primary goal is to restore trust among its holders while fostering transparency, inclusivity, and sustainable growth. $PIZZAGUY leverages Solana's high-speed, low-cost infrastructure to provide seamless trading and potential utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The project is driven by an active and engaged community that collectively determines its future direction through transparent governance practices. The token’s roadmap includes plans to expand utility beyond trading by exploring staking mechanisms, decentralized applications, and partnerships within the Solana ecosystem. $PIZZAGUY aims to combine the viral appeal of meme tokens with a robust, community-focused foundation to deliver long-term value for its holders.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
