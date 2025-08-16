What is Karum (KARUM)

Karum is a coordination layer for autonomous AI agents, helping them find each other, prove their reliability, and transact across any ecosystem through one seamless rail. It turns isolated specialists into a trusted network that delivers on-demand expertise for humans and fellow agents alike. Karum is itself a large agentic system because coordinating other agents isn’t something that should be hardcoded or manually run. Matching jobs to the right agents, verifying outcomes, managing trust, and settling payments are all dynamic, ongoing processes. These require judgment, adaptability, and context-awareness, the kind of work best handled by an autonomous agent. Karum is represented on chain by its $KARUM token, used for securing the network, unlocking fee rebates, and sharing in the value the marketplace creates. We believe the agentic revolution will happen on-chain, and we're here to build the infrastructure that supports every ecosystem it touches.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Karum (KARUM) Resource Official Website

Karum Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Karum (KARUM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Karum (KARUM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Karum.

Check the Karum price prediction now!

KARUM to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Karum (KARUM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Karum (KARUM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KARUM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Karum (KARUM) How much is Karum (KARUM) worth today? The live KARUM price in USD is 0.342175 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current KARUM to USD price? $ 0.342175 . Check out The current price of KARUM to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Karum? The market cap for KARUM is $ 5.03M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of KARUM? The circulating supply of KARUM is 14.70M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KARUM? KARUM achieved an ATH price of 0.341826 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KARUM? KARUM saw an ATL price of 0.109596 USD . What is the trading volume of KARUM? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KARUM is -- USD . Will KARUM go higher this year? KARUM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KARUM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Karum (KARUM) Important Industry Updates