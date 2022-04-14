Karum (KARUM) Tokenomics
Karum (KARUM) Information
Karum is a coordination layer for autonomous AI agents, helping them find each other, prove their reliability, and transact across any ecosystem through one seamless rail. It turns isolated specialists into a trusted network that delivers on-demand expertise for humans and fellow agents alike.
Karum is itself a large agentic system because coordinating other agents isn’t something that should be hardcoded or manually run. Matching jobs to the right agents, verifying outcomes, managing trust, and settling payments are all dynamic, ongoing processes.
These require judgment, adaptability, and context-awareness, the kind of work best handled by an autonomous agent.
Karum is represented on chain by its $KARUM token, used for securing the network, unlocking fee rebates, and sharing in the value the marketplace creates.
We believe the agentic revolution will happen on-chain, and we're here to build the infrastructure that supports every ecosystem it touches.
Karum (KARUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Karum (KARUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Karum (KARUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Karum (KARUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KARUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KARUM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KARUM's tokenomics, explore KARUM token's live price!
KARUM Price Prediction
Want to know where KARUM might be heading? Our KARUM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.