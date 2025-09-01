More About KAZONOMICS

1 KAZONOMICS to USD Live Price:

$0.00748594
+12.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-01 09:26:02 (UTC+8)

kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00618333
24H Low
$ 0.00906595
24H High

$ 0.00618333
$ 0.00906595
$ 0.00906595
$ 0.00618333
-1.75%

+12.24%

--

--

kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) real-time price is $0.00748597. Over the past 24 hours, KAZONOMICS traded between a low of $ 0.00618333 and a high of $ 0.00906595, showing active market volatility. KAZONOMICS's all-time high price is $ 0.00906595, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00618333.

In terms of short-term performance, KAZONOMICS has changed by -1.75% over the past hour, +12.24% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) Market Information

$ 7.49M
--
$ 7.49M
1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of kazonomics is $ 7.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAZONOMICS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.49M.

kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of kazonomics to USD was $ +0.00081615.
In the past 30 days, the price change of kazonomics to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of kazonomics to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of kazonomics to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00081615+12.24%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is kazonomics (KAZONOMICS)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) Resource

Official Website

kazonomics Price Prediction (USD)

How much will kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for kazonomics.

Check the kazonomics price prediction now!

KAZONOMICS to Local Currencies

kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAZONOMICS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About kazonomics (KAZONOMICS)

How much is kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) worth today?
The live KAZONOMICS price in USD is 0.00748597 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KAZONOMICS to USD price?
The current price of KAZONOMICS to USD is $ 0.00748597. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of kazonomics?
The market cap for KAZONOMICS is $ 7.49M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KAZONOMICS?
The circulating supply of KAZONOMICS is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KAZONOMICS?
KAZONOMICS achieved an ATH price of 0.00906595 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KAZONOMICS?
KAZONOMICS saw an ATL price of 0.00618333 USD.
What is the trading volume of KAZONOMICS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KAZONOMICS is -- USD.
Will KAZONOMICS go higher this year?
KAZONOMICS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KAZONOMICS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-31 18:55:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI valuation has increased over 21 times in the past 8 months, tomorrow's listing will bring "price revaluation"
08-31 04:25:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.63% over the past 7 days, exceeding $283.4 billion
08-30 21:35:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 134,900 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours
08-30 12:37:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 39, Market Rapidly Enters "Fear" State
08-30 12:15:00Industry Updates
Crypto market sees widespread decline, BIGTIME, LPT drop over 15%
08-29 12:21:36Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index temporarily at 50, market remains in "neutral" state

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.