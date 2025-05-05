Keep Network Price (KEEP)
The live price of Keep Network (KEEP) today is 0.082237 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 45.22M USD. KEEP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Keep Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Keep Network price change within the day is -0.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 549.72M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KEEP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KEEP price information.
During today, the price change of Keep Network to USD was $ -0.00081756961112489.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Keep Network to USD was $ +0.0133727723.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Keep Network to USD was $ -0.0012227408.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Keep Network to USD was $ -0.02436019745910928.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00081756961112489
|-0.98%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0133727723
|+16.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012227408
|-1.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02436019745910928
|-22.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of Keep Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.00%
-0.98%
-4.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps help contracts harness the full power of the public blockchain — enabling deep interactivity with private data. Keep Network aims to provide an off-chain “containers” — called keeps — that should keep private data safe from the public blockchain, thereby enabling smart contracts to maximize the full potential of blockchain tech without compromising on transparency or privacy. Keeps will be used to encrypt and store private data, and the keeps are to be protected by secure multi-party computation (sMPC) that allows generating, storing, encrypting and transmitting of data among different users.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KEEP to VND
₫2,164.066655
|1 KEEP to AUD
A$0.12746735
|1 KEEP to GBP
￡0.06167775
|1 KEEP to EUR
€0.07236856
|1 KEEP to USD
$0.082237
|1 KEEP to MYR
RM0.35115199
|1 KEEP to TRY
₺3.16283502
|1 KEEP to JPY
¥11.90956234
|1 KEEP to RUB
₽6.81991441
|1 KEEP to INR
₹6.95067124
|1 KEEP to IDR
Rp1,348.14732528
|1 KEEP to KRW
₩115.17785272
|1 KEEP to PHP
₱4.5641535
|1 KEEP to EGP
￡E.4.17188301
|1 KEEP to BRL
R$0.46463905
|1 KEEP to CAD
C$0.11348706
|1 KEEP to BDT
৳10.0246903
|1 KEEP to NGN
₦132.21324727
|1 KEEP to UAH
₴3.4210592
|1 KEEP to VES
Bs7.236856
|1 KEEP to PKR
Rs23.18425504
|1 KEEP to KZT
₸42.58725282
|1 KEEP to THB
฿2.7220447
|1 KEEP to TWD
NT$2.52549827
|1 KEEP to AED
د.إ0.30180979
|1 KEEP to CHF
Fr0.06743434
|1 KEEP to HKD
HK$0.63733675
|1 KEEP to MAD
.د.م0.76151462
|1 KEEP to MXN
$1.61020046