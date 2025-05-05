Kepler Price (AVIA)
The live price of Kepler (AVIA) today is 0.054284 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.41M USD. AVIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kepler Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kepler price change within the day is -2.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.61M USD
During today, the price change of Kepler to USD was $ -0.00143991896205739.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kepler to USD was $ -0.0051383063.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kepler to USD was $ -0.0031494273.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kepler to USD was $ -0.03575629009385868.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00143991896205739
|-2.58%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0051383063
|-9.46%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0031494273
|-5.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03575629009385868
|-39.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kepler: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.60%
-2.58%
-1.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AVIA is the native token of an innovative project developed by Kepler, a company specializing in the aeronautics sector. This project aims to modernize and optimize the value chains of the aerospace industry through blockchain-based solutions. AVIA is designed to facilitate transactions, enhance traceability, and improve operational efficiency within this ecosystem. Leveraging decentralized technologies, the project seeks to provide greater transparency and improved connectivity for stakeholders in the aeronautics industry.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AVIA to VND
₫1,428.48346
|1 AVIA to AUD
A$0.0841402
|1 AVIA to GBP
￡0.040713
|1 AVIA to EUR
€0.04776992
|1 AVIA to USD
$0.054284
